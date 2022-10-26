In arrivo i nuovi LinkBuds S “Earth Blue”, gli auricolari true ...MARCELL JACOBS: QUALI SONO I SUOI OBIETTIVI E QUANDO TORNERÀ IN GARA?Need for Speed Unbound - Personalizzazione in primo pianoNZXT - nuovi case mid-tower ATX H5 e raffreddamento ad aria T120GRID LEGENDS - UNA NUOVA MODALITÀ DI GIOCO E CIRCUITO FUJI SPEEDWAYMeta Quest Pro è ora disponibileRedfall Trailer ufficialeKone Air - Mouse Gaming con una batteria infinitaSCOPERTO GREAVARD, UN POKÉMON AMICHEVOLEMK2 entra nel metaversoUltime Blog

Arf raises $13m from investors including Circle Ventures, Hard Yaka, and SDF (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The VQF-regulated global settlement banking platform using Web3 technologies has raised $13m in a seed round with the participation of industry leaders including Circle Ventures, Hard Yaka, United Overseas Bank Venture Management, Signum Capital, and Stellar Development Foundation. Arf has raised $13 million in equity and debt financing in a seed round from notable investors across Web3 and institutional finance space, including the investors of Coinbase, Solana, FTX, and Kabbage. Circle Ventures joined the round alongside the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), United Overseas Bank (UOB) Venture Management, Signum Capital, ...
The VQF-regulated global settlement banking platform using Web3 technologies has raised $13m in a seed round with the participation of industry leaders including Circle Ventures, Hard Yaka, United Overseas Bank Venture Management, Signum Capital, and Stellar Development Foundation.

