Arf raises $13m from investors including Circle Ventures | Hard Yaka | and SDF

(Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/The VQF-regulated global settlement banking platform using Web3 technologies has raisedin a seed round with the participation of industry leaders, United Overseas Bank Venture Management, Signum Capital, and Stellar Development Foundation. Arf has raised $13 million in equity and debt financing in a seed roundnotableacross Web3 and institutional finance space,theof Coinbase, Solana, FTX, and Kabbage.joined the round alongside the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), United Overseas Bank (UOB) Venture Management, Signum Capital, ...

The VQF-regulated global settlement banking platform using Web3 technologies has raised $13m in a seed round with the participation of industry leaders including Circle Ventures, Hard Yaka, United ...Welcome to The Interchange! If you received this in your inbox, thank you for signing up and your vote of confidence. If you’re reading this as a post on our site, sign up here so you can receive it ...