AEW: Warner Discovery intende inserire il wrestling nella categoria “sport” e non in quella “intrattenimento” (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) Il contratto televisivo che lega AEW e Warner Media (oggi Warner Discovery) è in scadenza a fine anno. Le trattative per il rinnovo sono in corso e le sensazioni sono positive. L’emittente televisiva è soddisfatta dei risultati conseguiti dalla AEW sui loro canali TNT e TBS. La volontà è quella di proseguire il rapporto con la federazione di Tony Khan nel lungo termine firmando un nuovo contratto tv che, però, sia meno sbilanciato a favore della AEW rispetto a quello in essere. Lo sport avrà uno spazio sempre più ampio all’interno del network e aspetto interessante del progetto di business che ha in mente il broadcaster riguarda la volontà di spingere e promuovere il wrestling come parte della proprio pacchetto sportivo e non di quello relativo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
A Great Sign for AEW's Future With Warner Bros. DiscoveryBut even with the company's early success, there have still been plenty of questions regarding what AEW's next television deal will look like following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, which has ...
AEW's Tony Khan Talks Future Ring of Honor PPVs, Weekly TV ShowsAll Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan affirmed his commitment to Ring of Honor and signaled an increase in the company's on-air programming. "We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly ...
