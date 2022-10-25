Natale alle porte: CertiDeal per un regalo ricondizionato dal ...Rugby: ai mondiali Sara Tounesi ha morso un’avversaria, squalificata ...vivo - nuova interfaccia Funtouch OS 13 basata su Android 13World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Introduzione nuova interfaccia utenteCambium ONE Network: soluzione per gli Internet Service ProviderTrust condivide il suo Impact Report 2021-2022Apex Legends - Eclissi - Il trailer di lancioNuovo trailer su sul gameplay di ONE PIECE ODISSEYSu Amazon.it è arrivata la vetrina di HalloweenLucca Comics & Games Sotto Il Segno Di Dungeons & DragonsUltime Blog

WWE | Brock Lesnar sarà presente nel prossimo episodio di Raw

WWE Brock
WWE: Brock Lesnar sarà presente nel prossimo episodio di Raw (Di martedì 25 ottobre 2022) Manca poco a Crown Jewel 2022, evento in cui assisteremo al mega incontro tra Bobby Lashley e Brock Lesnar. La rivalità tra i due top name si è riaccesa durante la Season Premiere di Raw, Lesnar ha effettuato il suo ritorno in WWE ed ha attaccato Lashley costandogli il titolo degli Stati Uniti. La scorsa settimana Lashley si è preso una piccola vendetta, l’Allmighty ha steso Lesnar una Spear attraverso le barricate per poi schiantarlo sul tavolo di commento. Tutti si chiedono come reagirà Lesnar dopo il pesante assalto subito sette giorni fa, avremo la risposta nel prossimo episodio di Raw. Ultimo confronto prima di Crown Jewel Durante l’ultima puntata di Raw è stato mandato in onda un video recap dedicato all’accesissima rivalità tra Brock ...
Dalla UFC alla WWE: Daniel Cormier prenderà parte a Extreme Rules

La presenza di Daniel Cormier potrebbe portare anche a un confronto con Brock Lesnar, da tempo stuzzicato e mai realizzatosi. Dove vedere WWE Extreme Rules Extreme Rules sarà visibile in diretta e in ...

WWE, intervista a Drew McIntyre: 'Pronto per detronizzare Roman Reigns'

...recente annuncio di NXT Europe La redenzione di Drew McIntyre Lo scozzese vinse per la prima volta in carriera il WWE Championship nel main event della seconda notte di WrestleMania 36 contro Brock ...
WWE RAW Results: Nikki Cross Gatecrashes RAW Women's Championship Bout

Nikki Cross seized the opportunity to assault RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. JBL unveiled a rebranded Baron Corbin, The Miz eliminated Dexter Lumis before their scheduled match, and Damage CTRL ...

What Kofi Kingston REALLY Thinks Of Being Squashed By Brock Lesnar In 2019

Kofi Kingston fell victim to a controversial WWE booking decision on 4 October 2019, dropping the WWE Championship he had fought so hard to win in a seven-second squash to Brock Lesnar to mark ...
