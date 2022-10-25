WWE | Brock Lesnar sarà presente nel prossimo episodio di Raw

La presenza di Daniel Cormier potrebbe portare anche a un confronto conLesnar, da tempo stuzzicato e mai realizzatosi. Dove vedereExtreme Rules Extreme Rules sarà visibile in diretta e in ......recente annuncio di NXT Europe La redenzione di Drew McIntyre Lo scozzese vinse per la prima volta in carriera ilChampionship nel main event della seconda notte di WrestleMania 36 contro...Nikki Cross seized the opportunity to assault RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. JBL unveiled a rebranded Baron Corbin, The Miz eliminated Dexter Lumis before their scheduled match, and Damage CTRL ...Kofi Kingston fell victim to a controversial WWE booking decision on 4 October 2019, dropping the WWE Championship he had fought so hard to win in a seven-second squash to Brock Lesnar to mark ...