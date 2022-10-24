The journey to sustainable buildings: Real Estate and FM professionals share key drivers for investing in ESG technology (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) ~ Planon survey reveals where Real Estate and Workplace Managers are on their ESG journey and what is needed to further build their ESG approach ~ NIJMEGEN, the Netherlands, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
With the introduction of new environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations in many countries, including the UK, the US and across the EU, ESG commitments are now a priority for most business executives. However, many are still at the first stage of their ESG journey, just starting to make the necessary changes to meet what is now expected. Planon conducted research into the ESG activities of hundreds of Real Estate investors, building owners and occupiers, as well as Facility Service providers. The report reveals what these businesses need to further build their ESG approach. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
With the introduction of new environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations in many countries, including the UK, the US and across the EU, ESG commitments are now a priority for most business executives. However, many are still at the first stage of their ESG journey, just starting to make the necessary changes to meet what is now expected. Planon conducted research into the ESG activities of hundreds of Real Estate investors, building owners and occupiers, as well as Facility Service providers. The report reveals what these businesses need to further build their ESG approach. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global Times: CPC concludes key congress with 'confidence to create new, greater miracles' on new journey; Party Constitution amendment 'a milestone with historic significance'It is a foundational milestone that involves the development requirements, patterns, direction and destiny of the Party in its journey toward the goal which is scheduled to be realized in the middle ...
Elevation in Demand of Construction and Residential Sectors will Boost the Heat Pumps Market Attain Revenue of US$ 50.71 Bn Market opportunity in 2032 - Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.... we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our ... I The Anthem tornano con il singolo “The Journey” Corriere Nazionale
TIA PALOMBA & THE LAZY FOLKS RACCONTANO LA NOTTE INTORNO A UN FALÒ NEL NUOVO ALBUM ‘CAMPFIRE STORIES’TIA PALOMBA & THE LAZY FOLKS RACCONTANO LA NOTTE INTORNO A UN FALÒ NEL NUOVO ALBUM ‘CAMPFIRE STORIES’ Tia Palomba & The Lazy Folks pubblicano ‘Campfire Stories’, in uscita venerdì 21 ottobre, disponib ...
Upcoming UBBF 2022 Set to Delve into the Evolution to Ultra-Broadband 5.5GBANGKOK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 27 to 28 this year, the 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) co-hosted by the UN Broadband Commission ...
The journeySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The journey