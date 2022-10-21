Taiwan-based Innovative Technologies Exhibited at 2022 FUTEX Presage a Brand New Lifestyle

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) TAIPEI, Oct. 21,/PRNewswire/Innotech Expo (TIE) Future Tech added two large exhibition areas to this year's International Zone, inviting manufacturers and organizations from all over the world to set up physical booths, and encouraging talented and forward-thinking developers from around the world to visitand engage in exchanges. The event, concentrated in the semiconductor industry, puts a focus on the application of and interconnection between. Semiconductor technology has many applications in the domains of AI, AIoT, sensor communication/satellites, smart manufacturing, self-driving cars, and renewable energies. The top 10 semiconductor companies inhave been invited to form a jury with the mission of ...