SOMALIA OPEN FOR BUSINESS AS PRESIDENT THROWS HIS SUPPORT AT MAJOR OIL EXPLORATION AGREEMENT

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) Federal Government ofapproves Coastline's Production Sharings Hassan Sheikh Mohamud,of, said: "Thishighlights thatisforand international investment after the conflict that has blighted the country for so many years. I would like to thank Coastline for its commitment to, as it has fulfilled its promise of investing here, unlike so many other companies. Coastline clearly sees significant opportunity inand we share its vision. The Federal Government will do all it can tothis project and we want the firstwell to start as soon as possible. Today marks a...