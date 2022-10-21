Highlights Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers 97-103 | NBA 2022 2023 VIDEO

Leggi su sportface

(Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) Ilcon glidi Los-Los, sfida valida per la seconda giornata della Western Conference di NBA. Debutto vincente per gli uomini di Leu, mentre per iarriva l’ennesima sconfitta. Partenza sprint per i, che ritrovano anche Kawhi Leonard, poi iaccorciano senza trovare il sorpasso. LeBron James entra ufficialmente nella top-ten dei migliori tiratore di triple grazie alle due (ma su otto) segnate stanotte. Ecco quindi i momenti salienti della partita. RISULTATI e CLASSIFICHE SportFace.