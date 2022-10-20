YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for The ICC MEN'S T20 World Cup 2022 (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) ~The telecast Rights are for 75 countries across Asia & Europe~ ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
YuppTV, an over-the-top (OTT) South Asian content provider, announced that it acquired the broadcast Rights for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled between 16 October and 13 November, 2022. YuppTV bagged the exclusive broadcast Rights for the ICC T20 Men's World Cup Australia 2022 for 75 countries, including Continental Europe, Malaysia (Non-exclusive), Japan, China, Hong Kong (Non-exclusive), Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Southeast Asia (Except Singapore). Tournament will be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV's platform. ICC Men's T20 World Cup ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
YuppTV, an over-the-top (OTT) South Asian content provider, announced that it acquired the broadcast Rights for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled between 16 October and 13 November, 2022. YuppTV bagged the exclusive broadcast Rights for the ICC T20 Men's World Cup Australia 2022 for 75 countries, including Continental Europe, Malaysia (Non-exclusive), Japan, China, Hong Kong (Non-exclusive), Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Southeast Asia (Except Singapore). Tournament will be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV's platform. ICC Men's T20 World Cup ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for Asia Cup 2022In succession of winning the exclusive telecast rights, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO - YuppTV said, "We are inexplicably exhilarated to announce that YuppTV will be the official telecast partner for ...
YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for TATA IPL 2022The matches would be telecast across the following regions on YuppTV: About YuppTV YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet - based TV and On - demand service provider for South Asian content, ...
YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for The ICC MEN'S T20 World Cup 2022The telecast rights are for 75 countries across Asia & Europe~ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YuppTV, an over-the-top (OTT) South Asian ...
YuppTV bags broadcasting rights for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022YuppTV has announced that it acquired the broadcast rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled between 16 October and 13 November, 2022. YuppTV bagged the exclusive broadcast rights for ...
YuppTV BagsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : YuppTV Bags