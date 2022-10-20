BANDAI NAMCO E BANDAI SPIRITS A LUCCA COMICS & GAMESSuper Mario e i Rabbids pronti a salvare la galassia su Nintendo ...Sofia Mancini e Francesco D'Aversa sono morti : corpi incastrati tra ...Nital distribuisce la nuova gamma di dashcam di HikvisionEsendex partecipa al Forum Retail 2022WAKANDA FOREVERZTE - soluzioni e prodotti broadband al NetworkX 2022Svelato il futuro di SILENT HILLFuoco di Sant'Antonio: cos'è e come si curaLe case italiane sono sempre più hi-tech: l'elettronica fa vendite ...Ultime Blog

YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for The ICC MEN'S T20 World Cup 2022 (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) ~The telecast Rights are for 75 countries across Asia & Europe~ ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

YuppTV, an over-the-top (OTT) South Asian content provider, announced that it acquired the broadcast Rights for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled between 16 October and 13 November, 2022. YuppTV bagged the exclusive broadcast Rights for the ICC T20 Men's World Cup Australia 2022 for 75 countries, including Continental Europe, Malaysia (Non-exclusive), Japan, China, Hong Kong (Non-exclusive), Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Southeast Asia (Except Singapore). Tournament will be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV's platform. ICC Men's T20 World Cup ...
In succession of winning the exclusive telecast rights, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO - YuppTV said, "We are inexplicably exhilarated to announce that YuppTV will be the official telecast partner for ...

The matches would be telecast across the following regions on YuppTV: About YuppTV YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet - based TV and On - demand service provider for South Asian content, ...

YuppTV has announced that it acquired the broadcast rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled between 16 October and 13 November, 2022. YuppTV bagged the exclusive broadcast rights for ...
