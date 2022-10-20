Spiro™, The Brand Experience Agency under the GES Collective, Announces Launch of Thought Leadership Series (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) Panel Discussions Target Marketers, Event Planners & Focus on Changing Face of Events Industry LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Spiro™, the global Brand Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™, is proud to announce the Launch of n·Spiro™, a Thought Leadership program dedicated to helping marketing, Branding, and event professionals adapt to ongoing industry changes and leverage them to their clients' and consumers' benefits. While today's events and Experiences climate looks nothing like that of a few years ago, Spiro is not only embracing and adapting to these industry changes, but also helping other professionals and businesses do the same. The program aims to connect the dots between current industry trends ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Spiro™, the global Brand Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™, is proud to announce the Launch of n·Spiro™, a Thought Leadership program dedicated to helping marketing, Branding, and event professionals adapt to ongoing industry changes and leverage them to their clients' and consumers' benefits. While today's events and Experiences climate looks nothing like that of a few years ago, Spiro is not only embracing and adapting to these industry changes, but also helping other professionals and businesses do the same. The program aims to connect the dots between current industry trends ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
La causa, in cui il giudice del Delaware Kathleen McCormick: Michele Mazzon ml InternationalTwitter ha rifiutato di commentare la dichiarazione di Spiro. Ha anche rifiutato di commentare ... Sito web di copertura delle tecnologie dell'informazione The Information ha riferito ad aprile che la ...
MotoGP, brivido per Espargaro al GP d'Australia: sfiorato un disastroso contatto con un wallabyA close call for the Wallaby and @AleixEspargaro ! #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/qn5gNcaqQz MotoGP (@MotoGP) October 14, 2022 I precedenti di Lorenzo e Iannone. Il fatto non è però così ...
Spiro™ TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Spiro™ The