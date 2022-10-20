Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) AMSTERDAM, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/B.V., a fully owned subsidiary ofInc., today confirms it has signed a master purchaseto1+ GWh size) through 2028 to Smilein Athens,. This deal highlights the paramount value of's safe, long cycle life, grapheneto themarket. Partnership with Smilewill allow the immediate ...