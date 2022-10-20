House of the Dragon | la produttrice Sarah Hess | L' amore dei fan per Daemon non ha senso

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) L'dei fan diof theper ilTargaryen di Matt Smith non ha alcunper le produttrici della serie.Targaryen è entrato nel cuore dei fan diof the, e i produttori non riescono a capire come questo sia potuto accadere. Durante un'intervista rilasciata a The Hollywood Reporter, ladello showha infatti dichiarato che l'dei fan per, che ogni giorno arriva dal web e che continua a crescere, "non ha". "È diventato il fidanzato di Internet in un modo che mi sconcerta", ha dichiarato. "Non che Matt non sia incredibilmente carismatico e meraviglioso, ...