House of the Dragon, la produttrice Sarah Hess: "L'amore dei fan per Daemon non ha senso" (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) L'amore dei fan di House of the Dragon per il Daemon Targaryen di Matt Smith non ha alcun senso per le produttrici della serie. Daemon Targaryen è entrato nel cuore dei fan di House of the Dragon, e i produttori non riescono a capire come questo sia potuto accadere. Durante un'intervista rilasciata a The Hollywood Reporter, la produttrice dello show Sarah Hess ha infatti dichiarato che l'amore dei fan per Daemon, che ogni giorno arriva dal web e che continua a crescere, "non ha senso". "È diventato il fidanzato di Internet in un modo che mi sconcerta", ha dichiarato Hess. "Non che Matt non sia incredibilmente carismatico e meraviglioso, ...Leggi su movieplayer
House of the Dragon, la produttrice Sarah Hess: 'L'amore dei fan per Daemon non ha senso'Daemon Targaryen è entrato nel cuore dei fan di House of the Dragon , e i produttori non riescono a capire come questo sia potuto accadere. Durante un'intervista rilasciata a The Hollywood Reporter, la produttrice dello show Sarah Hess ha infatti ...
Dior presents the Cruise 2023 Collection CampaignDiscover the Dior Cruise 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, a passionate dialogue between the excellence of the House's Ateliers and the richness of Spanish craftsmanship. With a myriad of references from Andalusia, where the collection was unveiled for the first ... CARLA FENDI FOUNDATION | Artist Tai Shani at Somerset House - The Horror Show! - politicamentecorretto.com politicamentecorretto.com
House of the Dragon, la produttrice Sarah Hess: "L'amore dei fan per Daemon non ha senso"L'amore dei fan di House of the Dragon per il Daemon Targaryen di Matt Smith non ha alcun senso per le produttrici della serie. Daemon Targaryen è entrato nel cuore dei fan di House of the Dragon, e i ...
Umbria: Spoleto protagonista della mostra alla Somerset House di LondraL'installazione "The Neon Hieroglyph" dell'artista Tai Shani, collegata alla cittadina, sarà presente all'esibizione "The Horror Show! The twisted tale of Modern Britain" ...
House theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : House the