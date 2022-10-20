ZTE - soluzioni e prodotti broadband al NetworkX 2022Svelato il futuro di SILENT HILLFuoco di Sant'Antonio: cos'è e come si curaLe case italiane sono sempre più hi-tech: l'elettronica fa vendite ...Previsioni Meteo Novembre : Il caldo anomalo potrebbe proseguire Verona : Sofia Mancini e Francesco D'Aversa escono dalla discoteca e ...NBA 2K23 - Stagione 2Battlefield 2042 - aggiornamento 2.2 HASBRO A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 Round One, tutti gli appuntamenti della terza edizioneUltime Blog

Casio to Release Flare Red Models for G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Kickoff (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) Evoking Solar Flares with Multicolor Laminated Bezel Featuring Phosphorescent Particles TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of two new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. In the runup to the G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary in April 2023, Casio is looking to connect with each and every G-SHOCK fan through various activities, including releasing commemorative Models and holding special events in various places around the world. Casio kicks this all off with the MTG-B3000FR and GWG-2040FR, two Flare Red Anniversary Models boasting the red G-SHOCK brand ...
...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908367/image_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908368/image_2.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release - ...

