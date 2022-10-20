Casio to Release Flare Red Models for G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Kickoff

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) Evoking Solars with Multicolor Laminated Bezel Featuring Phosphorescent Particles TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof two new additions to the G-brand of-resistant watches. In the runup to the G-in April 2023,is looking to connect with each and every G-fan through various activities, including releasing commemorativeand holding special events in various places around the world.kicks this all off with the MTG-B3000FR and GWG-2040FR, twoRedboasting the red G-brand ...