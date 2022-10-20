Esendex partecipa al Forum Retail 2022WAKANDA FOREVERZTE - soluzioni e prodotti broadband al NetworkX 2022Svelato il futuro di SILENT HILLFuoco di Sant'Antonio: cos'è e come si curaLe case italiane sono sempre più hi-tech: l'elettronica fa vendite ...Previsioni Meteo Novembre : Il caldo anomalo potrebbe proseguire Verona : Sofia Mancini e Francesco D'Aversa escono dalla discoteca e ...NBA 2K23 - Stagione 2Battlefield 2042 - aggiornamento 2.2 Ultime Blog

ALFASIGMA ACQUIRES THE ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF SOFAR, AN ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) POMEZIA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ALFASIGMA S.p.A. has completed the acquisition of SOFAR S.p.A., thus officially beginning the integrating process of the two companies.   The transaction, which was launched last August and was scheduled for completion in October 2022, was successfully completed in full compliance with the planned timeline. ALFASIGMA is one of the leading multinational PHARMACEUTICAL companies with over €1 billion turnover in 2021, R&D facilities in Bologna and Pomezia, 3 production plants in Italy and 2 abroad, about 3,000 employees, an on-site presence in 17 markets plus an indirect presence in about 70 countries. SOFAR is an ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY active in the research, production, and marketing of drugs, ...
POMEZIA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfasigma S.p.A. has completed the acquisition of SOFAR S.p.A., thus officially beginning the ...
