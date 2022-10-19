NBA 2K23 - Stagione 2Battlefield 2042 - aggiornamento 2.2 HASBRO A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 Round One, tutti gli appuntamenti della terza edizioneFesteggia Halloween nel metaverso insieme a Paris HiltonFARMING SIMULATOR LEAGUE - CAMPIONATO MONDIALE: QUALIFICAZIONI FINALIPulizia intestinale: perché è importante farla?EA SPORTS - Women's Football SummitASUS: arrivano le schede madri AMD B650ARRIVA IL MONOPOLY MEGA MILANOUltime Blog

Went Up The Hill | Vicky Krieps e Dacre Montgomery nel nuovo film di Samuel Van Grinsven

Went The
Went Up The Hill: Vicky Krieps e Dacre Montgomery nel nuovo film di Samuel Van Grinsven (Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) Mentre Went Up The Hill prende gradualmente forma, Vicky Krieps e Dacre Montgomery entrano a far parte ufficialmente del cast di questa storia dalle tinte inquietanti. Vicky Krieps, la star di Corsage e Phantom Thread, sarà la protagonista di una nuova storia sui fantasmi dal nome Went Up The Hill. Al suo fianco troviamo Dacre Montgomery, celebre per il suo ruolo in Stringer Things. In base a quanto riportato da Deadline, la trama di Went Up The Hill si ruota intorno al personaggio di Jack (Dacre Montgomery), che dopo essere stato abbandonato dalla madre si avventura nella Nuova Zelanda per partecipare al suo funerale ...
