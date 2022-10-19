Rugby, Jake Polledri si unirà al raduno dell’Italia in vista delle Autumn Nations Series 2022 (Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) La Nazionale italiana di Rugby maschile si preparerà alle Autumn Nations Series 2022 con il raduno di Verona, che prenderà il via domenica 23 ottobre: il CT degli azzurri, Kieran Crowley, ha invitato il terza linea del Gloucester Rugby Jake Polledri, che vanta 19 caps, ad unirsi al gruppo. Polledri torna in azzurro a quasi due anni dal Test Match contro la Scozia nel quale aveva riportato un grave infortunio al ginocchio destro. Il flanker e numero otto è tornato in campo a settembre in un incontro di Premiership vinto dal Gloucester contro i Worcester Warriors. Così Jake Polledri al sito federale: “Sono estremamente felice di essere con l’Italia al raduno di Verona. ...Leggi su oasport
Rugby League World Cup: i 25 atleti convocati per la Coppa del Mondo...squadra è un bel mix di atleti esperti e nuove leve che arricchiranno il panorama ovale del rugby ...Tromantana - Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles Cooper Johns - Melbourne Storm Ryan King - Whitehaven Jake ... Rugby - Jake Polledri è stato invitato al raduno dell'Italia a Verona
