Rugby | Jake Polledri si unirà al raduno dell’Italia in vista delle Autumn Nations Series 2022

(Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) La Nazionale italiana dimaschile si preparerà allecon ildi Verona, che prenderà il via domenica 23 ottobre: il CT degli azzurri, Kieran Crowley, ha invitato il terza linea del Gloucester, che vanta 19 caps, ad unirsi al gruppo.torna in azzurro a quasi due anni dal Test Match contro la Scozia nel quale aveva riportato un grave infortunio al ginocchio destro. Il flanker e numero otto è tornato in campo a settembre in un incontro di Premiership vinto dal Gloucester contro i Worcester Warriors. Cosìal sito federale: “Sono estremamente felice di essere con l’Italia aldi Verona. ...