Institute for Economics and Peace Report | 750 million globally now affected by undernourishment | with Russia-Ukraine War and inflationary pressures expected to worsen crisis

Institute for Economics and Peace Report: 750 million globally now affected by undernourishment, with Russia-Ukraine War and inflationary pressures expected to worsen crisis (Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Today marks the annual launch of the Ecological Threat Report (ETR), produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), featuring exclusive research from the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll. Key Findings: Each year, the ETR analyses ecological threats to assess which countries are most at risk from conflict, civil unrest and displacement caused by ecological degradation, and climate-related events. The main finding from the ETR is that without concerted action, current levels of ecological degradation will worsen, intensifying existing conflicts, becoming a catalyst for new conflicts, and increasing forced migration. The Report analyses ecological risk, societal resilience, and Peace for 228 ...
LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Today marks the annual launch of the Ecological Threat Report (ETR), produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), featuring exclusive research from the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll. Key Findings: Each year, the ETR analyses ecological threats to assess which ...

