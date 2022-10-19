Institute for Economics and Peace Report | 750 million globally now affected by undernourishment | with Russia-Ukraine War and inflationary pressures expected to worsen crisis

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today marks the annual launch of the Ecological Threat(ETR), produced by theforand(IEP), featuring exclusive research from the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll. Key Findings: Each year, the ETR analyses ecological threats to assess which countries are most at risk from conflict, civil unrest and displacement caused by ecological degradation, and climate-related events. The main finding from the ETR is thatout concerted action, current levels of ecological degradation will, intensifying existing conflicts, becoming a catalyst for new conflicts, and increasing forced migration. Theanalyses ecological risk, societal resilience, andfor 228 ...