SPORTFACE.IT

Nella gara della prima notte Nba, iCeltics superano i Philadelphia 76ers per 126 - 117. 35 punti a testa per Jayson Tatum e James Harden. Guarda ...The event will take place at Convene in, Massachusetts, where attendees will exchange ideas, ... Day 1 Agenda: Doug Barta, CIO at Cerevel Therapeutics, and Raj Indupuri, CEO and co - ... Highlights Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers 126-117, Nba 2022/2023 (VIDEO) After a perfect preseason, the Philadelphia 76ers finally hit the floor to open up their regular season on Tuesday night. For the first battle of their 2022-2023 schedule, the Sixers paid a visit to ...Scroll below for the latest game reports and highlights from all games around the NBA.