Fashionable Clothing at the 132nd Canton Fair Sets New Trends (Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 132nd Canton Fair ("the Fair"), started on Oct. 15, gathering a variety of brands and accessories under its Fashion Life theme, including Shoes, Men and Women's Clothing, Fashion Accessories and Fittings, Sports and Casual Wear, Kids' Wear and Home Textiles. As a fashion Clothing supplier, Guangzhou Tailoria Manufactory strives to keep up with fashion Trends. This edition showcases its newly developed corSets and Y2K-style Clothing for young consumers. Guangzhou Tailoria uses fashion details such as CUT-OUT to provide Fashionable Clothing and accessories. In addition, the company caters to customers' product needs for special occasion outfits and has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industry... creative diversity, brand internationalization and fashionable products, said Pan Ming, president ... Meanwhile, Lixiu clothing culture block within the district has attracted 600 clothing brands, ...
10 pairs of trousers on our shopping listThe trouser has become a necessity in every fashion girl’s wardrobe. The post 10 pairs of trousers on our shopping list appeared first on In The Know.
