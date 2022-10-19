Ascend launches ReDefyne™ recycled materials; partners with ITW on blockchain traceability (Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Ascend Performance materials has launched ReDefyne™, a portfolio of sustainable polyamides created with up to 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled polyamide 66 or 6 to provide a low carbon footprint and reliable performance, even in demanding applications. "We are focused on helping our customers meet their long-term sustainability goals with innovative, reliable products," said Steve Manning, Ascend's senior director for engineered materials. "ReDefyne combines our expertise from Poliblend with our integrated operations and our global application development expertise to produce a recycled polyamide that performs in areas recycled materials have ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ascend Performance materials has launched ReDefyne™, a portfolio of sustainable polyamides created with up to 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled polyamide 66 or 6 to provide a low carbon footprint and reliable performance, even in demanding applications. "We are focused on helping our customers meet their long-term sustainability goals with innovative, reliable products," said Steve Manning, Ascend's senior director for engineered materials. "ReDefyne combines our expertise from Poliblend with our integrated operations and our global application development expertise to produce a recycled polyamide that performs in areas recycled materials have ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ascend continues broad expansion into new markets, launches HiDura MED portfolio...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/ascend - continues - broad - expansion - into - new - markets - launches - ...
DTEX Systems Achieves Record Growth as Demand for Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Skyrockets Year - Over - Year... including Ascend.vc and notable founders from DocuSign and LegalZoom, LOANtuitive announces a... ... Continua a leggere Bobcat Miner Launches Helium 5G Gateway to Mine HNT Business Wire Business Wire - ...
Ascend launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ascend launches