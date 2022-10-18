The Centi-Millionaire Report | The Emergence of a New Class of Super-Rich

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/It's an age-old question: how much money do you need to be considered-wealthy? A new landmarkon the rise of thereveals that although a handful of the world's billionaires such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Roman Abramovich, and Bill Gates dominate the news headlines, their wealth cohort is outnumbered nearly 10-to-1 by a fast-growing global elite of highly influential-wealthy movers and shakers who boast USD 100 million or more in investable assets. The first global study of the world's 25,490s pulls back the curtain on a growing and powerfuloftech titans, financiers, multinational CEOs, and ...