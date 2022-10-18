Startup: Your Personal Trainer nella top ten italiana sullo sport tech (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Roma, 18 ott. (Labitalia) - Un 2022 in positivo per quanto riguarda le imprese sportive, con un aumento del 61% delle organizzazioni rispetto al 2021 e i ricavi cresciuti del 53%. I tempi bui della pandemia, che hanno fiaccato o addirittura bloccato tante attività sportive, sembrano ormai alle spalle, ma proprio quella difficile crisi spesso ha stimolato creatività e resilienza dando vita a nuove avventure. È il caso della Startup Your Personal Trainer, il primo ecosistema, fisico e digitale, per il fitness, nato per valorizzare la condivisione degli spazi tramite studi fitness in coworking, risparmiare sui consumi energetici e dare ai Personal Trainer la possibilità di miglioriare la loro carriera imprenditoriale. A Roma - dove tutto ha avuto inizio ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Speculazione folle: la storia della rosticceria da 113 milioni di dollariEd ecco che, il 31 marzo di quest'anno, proprio quest'ultima ha annunciato il merger con una startup che si occupa di bioplastica , la Makamer Inc. E Your Hometown Deli, il negozietto da cui tutto è ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Rakuten TV To Expand IMAX® Enhanced Movie Collection to 100 Titlesstartup , Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, ... architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a ... Startup Your Life: premiati i vincitori del concorso per studenti delle superiori Il Sole 24 ORE
Innovation Radar Prize 2022: Vote for startups and innovators aiming to disrupt healthcare and impact industries with technologyInnovation Radar Prize 2022 is open for voting till October 21 and the winners across three different categories will be announced on November 15.
UAE Smart B2B tech startup GROCART revolutionizes retail supply chain logistics within the uaeStop-Shops in the UAE helping them thrive and survive Dubai: Grocart is a smart B2B wholesale marketplace, founded by Hussein Hosni (Co-Founder & CEO) and Nesma Zaghow (Co-Founder & COO) both of whom ...
Startup YourSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Startup Your