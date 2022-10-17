The Athletic: Van Dijk ha dimostrato che Haaland si può fermare (Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) Virgil van Dijk ha dimostrato che Haaland può essere fermato. Lo scrive The Athletic a proposito di Liverpool-Manchester City 1-0. Per il Liverpool è andato a segno Mohamed Salah, ma il trionfo della squadra è stato costruito su basi solide. In questa stagione, in cui il Liverpool non ha iniziato benissimo, la forma di Van Dijk “è stata ritenuta un sintomo del declino della squadra”. Ha commesso errori a cui non ci aveva abituati e in tanti hanno puntato il dito verso di lui. Ma ha fermato l’inarrestabile potenza di attacco di Haaland. “Più volte si è trovato nel posto giusto al momento giusto per affrontare il pericolo. Quando il Liverpool aveva il cuore in affanno mentre il City premeva per pareggiare, era Van Dijk che veniva in soccorso”. Ottima la sua prestazione, ...Leggi su ilnapolista
Sorpresa Nkunku: il Liverpool prova a fare il colpoCommenta per primo Secondo The Athletic, il trequartista del Lipsia Christopher Nkunku ha già firmato un contratto preliminare con il Chelsea ma secondo il Sun potrebbe essere legato a delle condizioni, tipo l'ingresso in ...
Atletico Madrid, Griezmann: "Mi scuso per essere andato al Barcellona"... e il documentario che fa eco a quello del suo eroe dell'NBA LeBron James, "The Decision" è ... Griezmann ha segnato il gol della vittoria nell'1 - 0 all'Athletic Bilbao, portando a 100 il suo ... The Athletic: "Liverpool, Chelsea e United in pressing su Bellingham" Tuttosport
Premier League news live updates: Tables, fixtures, team news, reaction to Liverpool vs Manchester CityHello and welcome to The Athletic's coverage of today's football news.After another tantalising weekend of football, attention quickly turns to the midweek games in the Premier League. We will also ...
NFL scores and live updates: Bills beat Chiefs on late TD, Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker roomWeek 6 kicked off Thursday with the Commanders' win over the Bears and plenty of great matchups await this weekend. Check in with The Athletic for all the latest NFL news, reaction and analysis.Cowboy ...
The AthleticSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Athletic