Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) - GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/TheChina Import and Exportstarted its online session on October 15, 2022, which is launching a virtual opening ceremony. Up to now, a record-3.31exhibits were uploaded at theto further its mission of ", Global Share". Among them, more than 140,000 smartare on display, alongover 540,000 green and low-carbon exhibits, and over 280,000independent intellectual property rights. The latest edition of thehas also enlarged the scope of exhibitors, attracting 34,744 enterprises, an increase of 40% over the previous session, ...