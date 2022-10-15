WWE: LA Knight si rivolta contro i fan e mette in guardia tutto il roster di SmackDown (Di sabato 15 ottobre 2022) Come abbiamo visto, nel corso delle ultime settimane Max Duprì ha progressivamente ritrovato la sua vera identità, ossia quella di LA Knight. Il capitolo della Maximum Male Models è stato definitivamente chiuso ed ora Knight ha le idee ben chiare sul suo futuro. Ieri notte è tornato a lottare affrontando e sconfiggendo Mänsôör in pochi minuti. Particolarmente interessante è stato quanto accaduto dopo la fine del match. Microfono alla mano LA ha pronunciato parole che hanno il sapore di un vero e proprio turn heel. “Non ho bisogno di voi” Ieri notte a SmackDown, LA Knight ha sconfitto, senza troppi problemi, Månsôör. A fine match il colpo di scena. Knight ha preso il microfono e si è rivolto al pubblico di New Orleans con queste parole: “Non crederete mica che lo abbia fatto per voi?!. Non ...Leggi su zonawrestling
7 Ups & 5 Downs From WWE SmackDown (Oct 14)WWE also set up Braun Strowman's first proper singles feud since returning, and confirmed that LA Knight won't be playing babyface after all. Fresh-faced NXT stars showed up as well, and the ...
WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt Marks Heartening Return to the RingOn the latest episode of the blue brand, Rey Mysterio battled in a Fatal 4-Way match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Drew McIntyre squared up against Karrion Kross while Sammy Zayn ...
