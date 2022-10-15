I Backstreet Boys pubblicano il loro primo album natalizio A Very Backstreet Christmas (Di sabato 15 ottobre 2022) I Backstreet Boys pubblicano il loro attesissimo e primissimo album natalizio A Very Backstreet Christmas tramite BMG. L’album è stato prodotto dal leggendario produttore Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Justin Bieber) e contiene classici delle feste senza tempo come “White Christmas”, “Silent Night” e “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”. Il 1° novembre pubblicheranno il video ufficiale di “Last Christmas” e l’album contiene anche tre nuove canzoni natalizie originali: “Christmas In New York”, “Together” e “Happy Days”. Il disco esce in formato CD di 15 tracce ...Leggi su spettacolo.eu
Backstreet Boys Are 'Excited' To Share Their Versions Of Classic Christmas SongsThe Backstreet Boys' new Christmas album 'A Very Backstreet Christmas', is here! While sitting down with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, the band shares why they can't wait for everyone to hear their ...
