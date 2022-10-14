«YES! we’re OPEN», il Calendario Lavazza 2023 celebra l'umanità (al bar) (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) Insieme a Francesca Lavazza siamo entrati dentro il significato del nuovo Calendario Lavazza, firmato dalla fotografa Alex Prager (e al quale ha partecipato anche Levante). Ecco cosa significa essere aperti, e inclusiviLeggi su vanityfair
Vaticano: Intervento del Capo Delegazione della Santa Sede alla 73.ma Sessione del Comitato Esecutivo del Programma dell'Alto Commissario ...... extremist, resentful and aggressive nationalism are re - ...said that it was a third world war being fought 'piecemeal' - perhaps we ... no to a world divided among conflicting powers; yes to a world ...
Intervention of the Head of the Delegation of the Holy See to the 73rd Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commissioner's ...... extremist, resentful and aggressive nationalism are re - ...said that it was a third world war being fought "piecemeal" " perhaps we ... no to a world divided among conflicting powers; yes to a world ...
YES we’reSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : YES we’re