The Last Movie Stars | il documentario su Paul Newman e Joanne Woodword | Un' eredità che andava raccontata

The Last
The Last Movie Stars, il documentario su Paul Newman e Joanne Woodword: "Un'eredità che andava raccontata" (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) È stato presentato alla Festa del Cinema di Roma il progetto targato HBO Max creato e diretto da Ethan Hawke, drammatizzazione narrativa di interviste inedite volute da Paul Newman. Lo ha raccontato in conferenza stampa Melissa Newman, figlia del compianto idolo cinematografico. Sale sul palco vestita con un elegante abito nero, sfavillanti orecchini e una sciarpa fantasia intorno al collo. Rivelerà solo alla fine che si tratta di un vestito indossato dalla madre a una vecchia edizione degli Emmy Award, di gioielli regalatigli dal padre e di un accessorio formato da alcune foto ricamate dei volti dei suoi genitori. Lei è Melissa Newman, una delle figlie dei compianti Paul Newman e Joanna Woodword, protagonisti postumi e in qualche modo indiretti del bel The ...
