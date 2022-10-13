The Island film stasera in tv 13 ottobre | cast | trama | curiosità | streaming

Leggi su cubemagazine

(Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) Theè ilin tv giovedì 132022 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco, scheda,dele dove vederlo in. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV Thein tv:e scheda USCITO IL: 26 agosto 2005 GENERE: Azione, Thriller, Fantascienza ANNO: 2005 REGIA: Michael Bay: Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson, Djimon Hounsou, Steve Buscemi, Sean Bean, Michael Clarke Duncan, Shawnee Smith, Max Baker, Svetlana Efremova, Eric Stonestreet, Noa Tishby, Richard Whiten DURATA: 127 Minuti Thein tv:Siamo a ...