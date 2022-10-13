RARE CHAMPAGNE RELEASES ITS RARE ROSÉ MILLÉSIME 2012 FAMED MAISON PARTNERS WITH ECOLOGICAL JEWELER ARTIST WILLIAM AMOR ON NEW CHARITY PROJECT (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) - REIMS, France, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
RARE CHAMPAGNE is pleased to unveil a unique collection of Mathusalem 6-litre bottles of RARE ROSÉ MILLÉSIME 2012, signed by WILLIAM AMOR, an exceptional ARTIST who creates and glorifies discarded materials by giving them a second life, making them even more magnificent than before. Created in November 2021, the collaboration aims to put "Art at the Service of Environment" by raising awareness about environmental issues by transforming abandoned plastic materials into delicate floral pieces of art. "This is a creative, ARTISTic and solidary collaboration for the designer to honour Nature," says Maud Rabin, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
