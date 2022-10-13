Belkin lancia la promozione cashback su un’ampia selezione di prodottiMARCELL JACOBS HA UN NUOVO AVVERSARIO, SI CHIAMA CASSIE ED E' GIA' ...Sopravvivi una notte in Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor’s CurseBlack Adam disponibile ora per Injustice 2 MobileJessie Buckley condivide le impressioni sulla recitazione in The Dark ...Doran - The Mystic WarriorMarvel's Spider-Man Remastered supportata il DLSS 3 FIFA 23 registra una settimana d'apertura straordinariaMorto il pilota vittima di un incidente nel Gp del Portogallo, aveva ...Attacchi hacker ai siti degli aeroporti Usa Ultime Blog

Airbiquity Brings Over-the-Air Connectivity to Two-Wheeler Market (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) OTAmatic mLink Delivers Efficient Remote Software Updates for Motorcycles and Scooters Using Consumer Smartphones SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has launched OTAmatic® mLink, a new solution for two-Wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that eliminates the need for embedded telematic control units (TCUs) to deliver vehicle-to-cloud Connectivity for Over-the-air (OTA) software updates. OTAmatic enables the secure delivery and installation of OTA software updates for vehicle maintenance, feature upgrades, and consumer personalization. OTAmatic mLink enables safe and secure delivery, installation, and management of OTA software updates to motorcycles, scooters, and other two-Wheeler vehicles using consumer ...
