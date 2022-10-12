NBA | CENTRAL DIVISION | GIANNIS HA FRETTA DI RIMETTERSI L’ANELLO

Leggi su sportnews.snai

(Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) Tra una settimana la giostra NBA riaprirà i battenti: le 30 franchigie del campionato più bello del mondo inaugureranno ufficialmente la corsa che le porterà a giugno a giocasinelle Finals tra le vincitrici dei play-off delle due Conference (Eastern e Western), peraltro a ridosso di un Draft che si preannuncia davvero scoppiettante con il francese Victor Wembanyama oggetto del desiderio di mezza lega (se volete sapere di cosa stiamo parlando andate qui). A pochi giorni dal via, un check up delle 30 formazioni in ballo è più che ragionevole, partendo in senso geografico dalle cinque franchigie che popolano la. Ogni giorno proveremo a scoprire una singolae le ambizioni delle rispettive squadre, cercando di arrivare all’opening night con tutte le informazioni necessarie per sapere ...