Demand for flexible pay solutions is growing | but payroll is behind the curve

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/A new report by Everest Group has highlighted that people across the world wantaccess to their wages, but globalthat meet thisare in short supply. The report - Global Earned Wage Access (EWA): Strategic Benefits for Employers and Financial Well-being for Employees – reveals that a combination of news from staff in aworld of work, the need for quick access to funds amid financial concerns and a desire for a consumerised experience, is driving a need for employers to provide access to earned wages as and when employees require it. According to Everest Group, despite this, there is only a handful of vendors offering Earned Wage Access (EWA), with even fewer providing a ...