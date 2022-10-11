Yadea Wins Prestigious Sustainability Awards for Carbon Neutrality, Further Inspiring Sustainable Travel (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) XIAMEN, China, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Yadea Group (01585:HK), a leading player in the electric scooter industry, was recently recognized by the China Brand Influence Development Forum for its role in promoting Carbon Neutrality. The company received the 2022 "Carbon Neutral Model Enterprise" award and was listed in the 2022 "Top Ten Green Brands with Outstanding Contribution to Carbon Neutrality," marking Yadea as one of the country's premier Sustainable brands. The forum is jointly sponsored by a number of leading institutions including the China Central Television (CCTV) and is regarded as one of the country's most Prestigious Awards in the field. For the 2022 Awards, the forum unanimously ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
