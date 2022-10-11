PRESS START - tutti i numeri della prima edizioneAmazon Prime Day: offerte Xiaomi e POCOPulseCon: Hasbro Pulse attiva i primi pre-order per il 2023Amazon Prime Day: migliori offerte TRUST su accessori PC e gamingAmazon Prime Day: fino a 800 euro di sconto sui laptop MSIMeridiem Games pubblicherà The Crown of Wu in digitale su Console e PCF1 22 - ARRIVA LA STAGIONE F2 2022Infortunio Dybala: confermata la lesione al quadricipite Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileUltime Blog

Yadea Wins Prestigious Sustainability Awards for Carbon Neutrality | Further Inspiring Sustainable Travel

Yadea Wins
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Yadea Wins Prestigious Sustainability Awards for Carbon Neutrality, Further Inspiring Sustainable Travel (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) XIAMEN, China, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Yadea Group (01585:HK), a leading player in the electric scooter industry, was recently recognized by the China Brand Influence Development Forum for its role in promoting Carbon Neutrality. The company received the 2022 "Carbon Neutral Model Enterprise" award and was listed in the 2022 "Top Ten Green Brands with Outstanding Contribution to Carbon Neutrality," marking Yadea as one of the country's premier Sustainable brands. The forum is jointly sponsored by a number of leading institutions including the China Central Television (CCTV) and is regarded as one of the country's most Prestigious Awards in the field. For the 2022 Awards, the forum unanimously ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Yadea Wins Prestigious Sustainability Awards for Carbon Neutrality, Further Inspiring Sustainable Travel

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea Group (01585:HK), a leading player in the electric scooter industry, was recently recognized by the China Brand Influence Development Forum for its ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yadea Wins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yadea Wins Yadea Wins Prestigious Sustainability Awards