WWE: Triple H vuole riportare a casa anche Bronson Reed (JOHAH) (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Da quando Triple H ha preso il posto di Vince McMahon a capo del booking WWE i cambiamenti non sono stati certo pochi. “The Game” ha riportato a casa diversi talenti che via via erano stati licenziati o i cui contratti non erano stati rinnovati. Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Iyo Ski. A Extreme Rules abbiamo assistito allo spettacolare ritorno di Bray Wyatt, il cui licenziamento aveva lasciato sotto shock i fan. Ieri notte a Raw sono tornati anche Luke Gallows e Karl Anderson, che si sono uniti a AJ Styles nella sua lotta contro il Judgment Day. Ora sembra proprio che la federazione stia puntando a riprendersi un altro nome che ben aveva figurato nel black & gold brand gestito da HHH. Tornerà anche Bronson Reed? Sembra proprio ...
