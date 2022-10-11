WWE: Lesnar torna a sorpresa in quel di Raw e distrugge Lashley, match in vista per Crown Jewel? (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) La season premiere di Raw ci ha regalato sorprese e momenti indimenticabili, uno di questi è stato il ritorno shock di Brock Lesnar. The Beast non compariva da SummerSlam 2022, evento in cui fu sconfitto da Roman Reigns nel match conclusivo della loro eterna rivalità. Lesnar ha messo subito nel mirino Lashley, l’ex assistito di Paul Heyman si è tolto qualche sassolino dalle scarpe dopo gli avvenimenti che risalgono al Premium Live Event Royal Rumble 2022. Lesnar vuole chiudere i conti in sospeso con Lashley Bobby Lashley era pronto a difendere il titolo degli Stati Uniti contro Seth Rollins, prima del match The Allmighty ha preso il microfono per eseguire un promo. Lashley ha dichiarato ancora una volta di essere un ...Leggi su zonawrestling
