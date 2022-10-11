PulseCon: Hasbro Pulse attiva i primi pre-order per il 2023Amazon Prime Day: migliori offerte TRUST su accessori PC e gamingAmazon Prime Day: fino a 800 euro di sconto sui laptop MSIMeridiem Games pubblicherà The Crown of Wu in digitale su Console e PCF1 22 - ARRIVA LA STAGIONE F2 2022Infortunio Dybala: confermata la lesione al quadricipite Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIUltime Blog

WWE | Elias tornerà a Monday Night Raw la prossima settimana

WWE Elias
WWE: Elias tornerà a Monday Night Raw la prossima settimana (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Elias è tornato nei panni del fratello minore, Ezekiel, durante la puntata di Raw successiva a WrestleMania 38 ed è entrato subito in una faida con Kevin Owens. Triple H ha assunto la direzione creativa della compagnia e ha immediatamente eliminato la storyline. Ora Elias sta tornando con la sua gimmick originale. Il ritorno La WWE ha annunciato ieri sera durante lo show rosso che Elias tornerà nel Red Brand la prossima settimana. Il Drifter è assente dalla TV da quando è stato infortunato da Kevin Owens durante una precedente puntata di Raw. KO effettuò una powerbomb su Zeke sull’apron per metterlo alla porta dalla trama. Bisognerà vedere cosa ci sarà in serbo per lui, perché la sua barba non potrà mai essere ricresciuta del tutto. Per la cronaca, la compagnia ha rimosso ...
