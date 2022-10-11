WWE: Elias tornerà a Monday Night Raw la prossima settimana (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Elias è tornato nei panni del fratello minore, Ezekiel, durante la puntata di Raw successiva a WrestleMania 38 ed è entrato subito in una faida con Kevin Owens. Triple H ha assunto la direzione creativa della compagnia e ha immediatamente eliminato la storyline. Ora Elias sta tornando con la sua gimmick originale. Il ritorno La WWE ha annunciato ieri sera durante lo show rosso che Elias tornerà nel Red Brand la prossima settimana. Il Drifter è assente dalla TV da quando è stato infortunato da Kevin Owens durante una precedente puntata di Raw. KO effettuò una powerbomb su Zeke sull’apron per metterlo alla porta dalla trama. Bisognerà vedere cosa ci sarà in serbo per lui, perché la sua barba non potrà mai essere ricresciuta del tutto. Per la cronaca, la compagnia ha rimosso ...Leggi su zonawrestling
