World Economic Forum Recognizes Arçelik's Ulmi Plant as a Sustainability Lighthouse (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Arçelik's washing machine Plant in Ulmi, Romania ranked among global pioneers in Sustainability. ISTANBUL, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Arçelik, the global household appliances manufacturer and a subsidiary of Koç Holding, Turkey's largest industrial conglomerate, today announced its Plant in Ulmi, Romania has been awarded Sustainability Lighthouse status by the World Economic Forum (WEF), in recognition of its effective on-site Sustainability measures. This follows Arçelik's existing status as a Global Lighthouse granted by WEF for its Ulmi Plant in 2019 and Eski?ehir Plant in 2021 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Arçelik, the global household appliances manufacturer and a subsidiary of Koç Holding, Turkey's largest industrial conglomerate, today announced its Plant in Ulmi, Romania has been awarded Sustainability Lighthouse status by the World Economic Forum (WEF), in recognition of its effective on-site Sustainability measures. This follows Arçelik's existing status as a Global Lighthouse granted by WEF for its Ulmi Plant in 2019 and Eski?ehir Plant in 2021 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Virgin Orbit Announces 'Start Me Up' Mission as Flight Hardware Takes off for Spaceport Cornwall Launch Debut... Senior Director of Communications +1 - 949 - 616 - 2504 Alison.patch@virginorbit.com Amanda Horn, 4media group +1 - 775 - 636 - 2567 Amanda.horn@4media - group.com Articoli correlati World Economic ...
World Economic Forum Recognizes Agilent Facility in Singapore as a Leader in Advanced Manufacturing(NYSE: A) today announced the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network has named Agilent's facility in Singapore a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) leader for effectively deploying ... LA CENSURA SPIEGATA BENE - IL WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM DISCUTE DI DISINFORMAZIONE ByoBlu
Alipay+ partners with over 1 million merchants in Japan to create seamless travel experiences for international touristsAnt Group announced today that Alipay+ has expanded its enablement of seamless travel experiences to Japan, where over 1 million local merchants are now connected to global cross-border digital paymen ...
Nobel per l'Economia 2022 a Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond e Philip Dybvig per le ricerche su banche e crisiDopo i premi per la medicina, fisica, letteratura e pace l'assegnazione del Nobel per l'economia: chi sono i vincitori ...
World EconomicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World Economic