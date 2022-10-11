Two Volvo trucks fall head over wheels for each other in new film

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/A beautiful love affair between two: this is' unusual approach to highlight the driveability and fuel efficiency of its bestseller, theFH. Fuel efficiency and the joy of driving are often seen as two opposites among truck drivers. Simply put, you can't have both. But with's fuel saving innovations, fun and efficiency can indeed be combined. This is illustrated in the company's latest animated, which centres on a love story between twoFH. Thehighlights the product features that make up the fuel efficient I-Save package, including the turbo compound engine, I-Shift, I-See, I-Torque, as well as an improved aerodynamic design – ...