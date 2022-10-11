I Murky Claw pubblicano “Dog Child”, il terzo singolo dall’EP “M3TAVERSE”. (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) di Sylvia Sussekind. I Murky Claw, il gruppo di Barquisimeto, Venezuela oggi con i suoi membri residenti a varie latitudini, sono tornati con forza con il loro nuovo EP M3TAVERSE. Con questo EP, i Murky Claw riaffermano il loro ritorno come band, sperimentando nuove sonorità che trascendono l’alternative metal con cui si sono fatti conoscere Leggi su freeskipper
