Alwaleed Philanthropies signs a five-year partnership with Al Hilal Saudi Club for Women Sports

Alwaleed Philanthropies
Alwaleed Philanthropies signs a five-year partnership with Al Hilal Saudi Club for Women Sports (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud, has signed a five-year partnership with Al Hilal Saudi Club for Women Sports.   In line with Vision 2030, the partnership is committed to promoting Women's participation in Sports and contributing to high-level experiences across the spectrum of the industry. The partnership comes by way of changing attitudes toward female athletes, as Al Hilal Saudi Club continues to deliver on its mandate to drive excellence ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud, has signed a five-year ...
