A Haunting in Venice | le riprese del film di Kenneth Branagh inizieranno ad Halloween

Haunting Venice
A Haunting in Venice: le riprese del film di Kenneth Branagh inizieranno ad Halloween (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) La produzione di A Haunting in Venice, un thriller soprannaturale della 20th Century Studios diretto e interpretato da Kenneth Branagh, inizierà ad Halloween. Le riprese del film 20th Century Studios A Haunting in Venice, uno sconvolgente thriller soprannaturale di Kenneth Branagh ispirato al romanzo di Agatha Christie Poirot e la strage degli innocenti, inizieranno il mese prossimo, ad Halloween. La produzione del film, diretto dal premio Oscar e con una sceneggiatura del candidato all'Oscar Michael Green, si svolgeranno presso i Pinewood Studios di Londra e a Venezia. Gli indimenticabili personaggi della pellicola sono interpretati da un cast ...
A Haunting in Venice: le riprese del film di Kenneth Branagh inizieranno ad Halloween

Kenneth Branagh è ancora Poirot, set a Venezia

