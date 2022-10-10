Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIncidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Imperdibile Sconto fino a 400 EuroNo Man's Sky atterra oggi su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Yili Launches Personal Safety Education Initiative for Girls to Celebrate International Day of the Girl Child

Yili Launches
Yili Launches Personal Safety Education Initiative for Girls to Celebrate International Day of the Girl Child (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) - HOHHOT, China, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On October 11, to commemorate the International Day of the Girl (IDG), Yili Group, its Cute Star brand and the "Yili Ark" Project, join hands with Western China Human Resources Development Foundation and China Foundation for Rural Development to launch the "Let there be love for every Girl" Personal Safety Education Initiative. The "Yili Ark" project has now ventured abroad for the first time.   The Initiative seeks to raise security awareness and create a safer growing environment for Girls. It has been rolled out at several schools at home and abroad, including campuses in China, Myanmar, Indonesia and Thailand, and ...
