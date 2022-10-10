yeedi records the NO 1 sales of the robot vacuum industry in Germany' s mass market

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) BERLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/, abrand dedicated to helping customers solve problems in their daily lives, has ranked No.1and 13.4%share in the price range of €200-€400 on Amazon DE, which is an accessible price range forconsumers. Beyond that, the most popular choice in the price range is also taken byvac max. As a versatileand mop,vac max is ready for both wet and dry messes. Mentioned by tons of consumers in reviews,'s advanced carpet detection sensor is also a practical feature that smartly identifies your floor type to plan the cleaning method accordingly. As a young blood in this, ...