yeedi records the NO. 1 sales of the robot vacuum industry in Germany's mass market (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) BERLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
yeedi, a robot vacuum brand dedicated to helping customers solve problems in their daily lives, has ranked No.1 sales and 13.4% market share in the price range of €200-€400 on Amazon DE, which is an accessible price range for mass consumers. Beyond that, the most popular choice in the price range is also taken by yeedi vac max. As a versatile robot vacuum and mop, yeedi vac max is ready for both wet and dry messes. Mentioned by tons of consumers in reviews, yeedi's advanced carpet detection sensor is also a practical feature that smartly identifies your floor type to plan the cleaning method accordingly. As a young blood in this industry, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
