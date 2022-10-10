Infortunio Dybala: confermata la lesione al quadricipite Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIncidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Renee Paquette avrebbe rifiutato un possibile ritorno

WWE Renee
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Renee Paquette avrebbe rifiutato un possibile ritorno (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) Da quando Triple H ha preso le redini del team creativo della federazione abbiamo visto grandi ritorni e grandi cambiamenti. Molte superstar inoltre stanno ritrovando spazio e credibilità. Ma sotto la gestione Triple H non solo sono dei wrestler, ma anche membri del team creativo e altre figure all’interno della WWE. A volte si può anche rifiutare Renee Paquette moglie di Jon Moxley, sarebbe stata contatta per un possibile ritorno in WWE, ricordando che è stata nella compagnia per ben 8 anni prima come intervistatrice e poi come commentatrice e conduttrice e il suo lavoro è stato sempre molto apprezzato. Renee comunque avrebbe rifiutato la proposta e quindi non la rivedremo, almeno per il momento, in WWE. Ci sono state delle conversazioni a riguardo, ma la ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Renee Paquette ha rifiutato il ritorno in WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

Renee Paquette would have rejected an offer to return to WWE

Renee Paquette worked eight years in WWE, and it was learned that she was recently contacted for an eventual return; however, this did not happen.

Bray Wyatt’s Return Buoys WWE’s Short- and Long-Term Prospects

Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules show featured the delivery of the biggest teased return in more than one year, with Bray Wyatt showing up in a heavily orchestrated segment at the end of the show. The ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Renee
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Renee Renee Paquette avrebbe rifiutato possibile