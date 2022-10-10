WWE: Renee Paquette avrebbe rifiutato un possibile ritorno (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) Da quando Triple H ha preso le redini del team creativo della federazione abbiamo visto grandi ritorni e grandi cambiamenti. Molte superstar inoltre stanno ritrovando spazio e credibilità. Ma sotto la gestione Triple H non solo sono dei wrestler, ma anche membri del team creativo e altre figure all’interno della WWE. A volte si può anche rifiutare Renee Paquette moglie di Jon Moxley, sarebbe stata contatta per un possibile ritorno in WWE, ricordando che è stata nella compagnia per ben 8 anni prima come intervistatrice e poi come commentatrice e conduttrice e il suo lavoro è stato sempre molto apprezzato. Renee comunque avrebbe rifiutato la proposta e quindi non la rivedremo, almeno per il momento, in WWE. Ci sono state delle conversazioni a riguardo, ma la ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Renee Paquette would have rejected an offer to return to WWERenee Paquette worked eight years in WWE, and it was learned that she was recently contacted for an eventual return; however, this did not happen.
