Smart Appliance Brand | Tineco | Enters Kitchen Category with TOASTY ONE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022)Expands Portfolio of Intelligent Home SolutionsToaster BERLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leading provider inhomes, announced today the launch ofONE – a dual-slot toaster designedcapabilities to deliver a perfect slice of toastevery use. Primarily known for producing innovative and intelligent floor care solutions, the introduction ofONE marks's expansion into the. Cased in stainless steelan ivory white finish and sleek design,ONE's premium capabilities include: Intended ...