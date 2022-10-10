Incidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Imperdibile Sconto fino a 400 EuroNo Man's Sky atterra oggi su Nintendo SwitchWarner Bros. nuovo gameplay trailer di Games Gotham KnightsMaratona di Chicago 2022: la diretta streaming domenica 9 ottobreMagic: The Gathering - Entra in un carnevale cosmico con UnfinityUltime Blog

Smart Appliance Brand | Tineco | Enters Kitchen Category with TOASTY ONE

Smart Appliance Brand, Tineco, Enters Kitchen Category with TOASTY ONE (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) Tineco Expands Portfolio of Intelligent Home Solutions with Smart Toaster  BERLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Tineco, a leading provider in Smart home Appliances, announced today the launch of TOASTY ONE – a dual-slot toaster designed with Smart capabilities to deliver a perfect slice of toast with every use. Primarily known for producing innovative and intelligent floor care solutions, the introduction of TOASTY ONE marks Tineco's expansion into the Kitchen Appliance Category. Cased in stainless steel with an ivory white finish and sleek design, TOASTY ONE's premium capabilities include: Intended ...
For added convenience, the appliance will store up to eight preset toasting preferences, and a... Cased in stainless steel with an ivory white finish and sleek design, TOASTY ONE's premium ...

Global consumer research conducted by leading appliance company Beko showed that four out of five consumers said their cooking behavior has changed due to the pandemic. About 45% admit that COVID-19 ...
