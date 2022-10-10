Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes risponde alle voci sul Real Madrid (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) Il centrocampista brasiliano del Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes (classe 1997 ex Lione) ha dichiarato: "Le voci di mercato sul Real Madrid?...Leggi su calciomercato
Premier, il Manchester City travolge il Southampton e va in vetta. Conte batte De Zerbi... invece, i gol messi a segno dal Newcastle nel match contro il Brentford. La squadra allenata da Howe fa tutto per il verso giusto e nel primo tempo va in rete con Bruno Guimaraes e Marphy, nella ...
È morto Bruno "Maciste" Bolchi, la prima figurina Panini della storiaE' morto ieri sera in una clinica a Firenze, all'età di 82 anni, Bruno Bolchi, soprannominato "...00 Bournemouth - Brentford 16:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea 16:00 Fulham - Newcastle 16:00 Liverpool - ... Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes risponde alle voci sul Real Madrid Calciomercato.com
Former top referee rules on controversial Newcastle v Brentford incidentThe former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Brentford match. Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident early in the second half that could have changed the ...
Bruno Guimaraes makes Real Madrid transfer admission as he hails Newcastle "project"Bruno Guimaraes has described the “ Newcastle project as the best in the world” - after admitting Real Madrid came calling in the summer. The Brazil midfielder scored twice and led Eddie Howe’s side ...
Newcastle BrunoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Newcastle Bruno