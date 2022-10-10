Nuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIncidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Imperdibile Sconto fino a 400 EuroNo Man's Sky atterra oggi su Nintendo SwitchWarner Bros. nuovo gameplay trailer di Games Gotham KnightsMaratona di Chicago 2022: la diretta streaming domenica 9 ottobreUltime Blog

“How Do I Say Goodbye” | il brano di Dean Lewis tratto dal nuovo album

How Say
“How Do I Say Goodbye”, il brano di Dean Lewis tratto dal nuovo album (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) MILANO – C’è una nuova voce nel panorama musicale internazionale, pronta ad esplodere anche in Italia. Il cantautore australiano Dean Lewis sta collezionando un successo dopo l’altro e ora arriva finalmente anche nel nostro Paese con il suo nuovo singolo “How Do I Say Goodbye”, in tutte le radio da venerdì 28 ottobre. Il brano è tratto dal suo secondo album in studio, The Hardest Love, in uscita il 4 novembre e arriva accompagnato da un bellissimo e commuovente videoclip, un tributo del cantante al padre in cui sono presenti anche scene famigliari dove si vede l’artista da bambino col genitore. “How Do I Say Goodbye” è co-scritta con Jon Hume e ha conquistato fin da subito i cuori degli ascoltatori in tutto il mondo e degli utenti sui social, che si ...
