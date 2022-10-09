Stasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Imperdibile Sconto fino a 400 EuroNo Man's Sky atterra oggi su Nintendo SwitchWarner Bros. nuovo gameplay trailer di Games Gotham KnightsMaratona di Chicago 2022: la diretta streaming domenica 9 ottobreMagic: The Gathering - Entra in un carnevale cosmico con UnfinityMeta Quest: nuovo aggiornamento softwareGTA Online: Halloween arriva a Los Santos e durerà un mesePRESS START: tutto pronto per la student conference by IIDEAUltime Blog

The Winchesters: Tom Welling nel cast della serie spin-off di Supernatural (Di domenica 9 ottobre 2022) Tom Welling, ex star di Smallville, farà parte del cast della serie The Winchesters, il progetto spin-off di Supernatural. Nel cast di The Winchesters, la serie spin-off ideata come prequel di Supernatural, ci sarà anche Tom Welling. L'annuncio è stato compiuto durante un panel dedicato al progetto targato The CW che si è svolto al New York Comic-Con 2022. Nel nuovo show Tom Welling avrà la parte del patriarca Samuel Campbell, personaggio che in Supernatural era stato interpretato da Mitch Pileggi, ovvero il padre di Mary Campbell, la cui storia verrà raccontata in The Winchesters, e nonno di Dean e Sam. La star di ...
La star di The Winchesters Drake Rodger è convinto che la serie prequel di Supernatural sia paragonabile a Breaking Bad . Con l'aiuto della voce narrante di Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), lo show seguirà le ... The Winchesters: Tom Welling nel cast della serie spin-off di Supernatural  Movieplayer.it

‘The Winchesters’ NYCC Panel Recap – Jensen Ackles, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger

The Winchesters Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jensen Ackles and Rob Thompson on Supernatural's legacy, new characters, Tom Welling, and Castiel.
