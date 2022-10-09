The Winchesters | Tom Welling nel cast della serie spin-off di Supernatural

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di domenica 9 ottobre 2022) Tom, ex star di Smallville, farà parte delThe, il progetto-off di. Neldi The, la-off ideata come prequel di, ci sarà anche Tom. L'annuncio è stato compiuto durante un panel dedicato al progetto targato The CW che si è svolto al New York Comic-Con 2022. Nel nuovo show Tomavrà la parte del patriarca Samuel Campbell, personaggio che inera stato interpretato da Mitch Pileggi, ovvero il padre di Mary Campbell, la cui storia verrà raccontata in The, e nonno di Dean e Sam. La star di ...