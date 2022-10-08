No Man's Sky atterra oggi su Nintendo SwitchWarner Bros. nuovo gameplay trailer di Games Gotham KnightsMaratona di Chicago 2022: la diretta streaming domenica 9 ottobreMagic: The Gathering - Entra in un carnevale cosmico con UnfinityMeta Quest: nuovo aggiornamento softwareGTA Online: Halloween arriva a Los Santos e durerà un mesePRESS START: tutto pronto per la student conference by IIDEARivelate novità su Pokémon Scarlatto e ViolettoLEGO presenta il nuovo set Calcio Balilla IdeasSamsung porta il gaming all’aeroporto di Milano Linate con “Play&Fly”Ultime Blog

“The Mosquito Coast 2”, su Apple Tv torna la serie del romanziere Neil Cross (Di sabato 8 ottobre 2022) serie Tv: “The Mosquito Coast 2” su Apple Tv arriva a breve. Stiamo parlando della nuova stagione del crime drama avventuroso, sviluppato in 7 episodi, del pluripremiato romanziere Neil Cross e basato sul best-seller di Paul Theroux. I protagonisti sono Justin Theroux (in “Six Feet Under”) e Melissa George (in “Star Trek: Discovery”). La storia segue il pericoloso viaggio di un idealista radicale e brillante inventore Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), che sradica la sua famiglia per il Messico quando si trovano improvvisamente in fuga dal governo degli Stati Uniti. Ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere su “The Mosquito Coast 2” trama, uscita e cast. “The Mosquito Coast 2” su Apple Tv: uscita ...
