London youth piano competition | medaglia d'oro al leccese Francesco Marra Nove anni VIDEO Con Montecchi e Capuleti di Monteverdi è arrivato secondo nel concorso internazionale per giovanissimi talenti | dietro al giapponese Satoshi Kamada medaglia di platino

London youth
London youth piano competition:medaglia d'oro al leccese Francesco Marra. Nove anni VIDEO Con "Montecchi e Capuleti" di Monteverdi è arrivato secondo nel concorso internazionale per giovanissimi talenti, dietro al giapponese Satoshi Kamada medaglia di platino
